Loretta Lynn’s Ranch Tragedy and Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton’s Support

After a tragedy on Loretta Lynn’s ranch, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton rallied around her.

Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, and Loretta Lynn are three of country music’s most successful performers.

They’re also all trailblazers in the fight to give women a voice in the genre.

When tragedy struck Lynn and many others, Parton and McEntire were among those who rallied support for their bereaved friend and country colleague.

In August 2021, severe weather hit the Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tenn., and Lynn was “heartbroken” when her longtime ranch foreman and friend, Wayne Spears, died in a flash flood.

When rising waters caught Spears, he was reportedly checking on animals and equipment.

The longtime employee of Lynn’s ranch was seen clinging to a structure as the water rose around him, according to witnesses.

The current eventually became too strong for him to hold on to, and onlookers stood helpless as he was carried away by the force.

“Today there are no words…only tears at the ranch.”

Our ranch family is like a second family to us.

“In this devastating flood, we lost my amazing ranch foreman, Wayne,” the “Fist City” singer wrote on Facebook.

“He looked after us so well here at the ranch.”

He’s a family member, and the Lynns are devastated.

Please keep his precious family and friends in your prayers.”

Floods in Humphreys County, where Lynn’s ranch is located, killed 20 people.

It was said to be the state’s most severely damaged county.

Lynn organized a benefit concert called Loretta Lynn’s Friends: Hometown Rising in response to the devastation in the county and the death of Spears.

McEntire was one of the country stars who came out to perform at the event.

“I hope we don’t have to go through this again,” the “Fancy” singer said, thanking the crowd for coming.

Other notable performers included Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman, Garth Brooks, and Trisha Yearwood.

According to News 4 Nashville, the concert at the Grand Ole Opry House raised (dollar)933,000 in donations and proceeds.

Lynn and Parton made their country music debuts around the same time in the 1960s and have remained friends ever since.

In interviews and on social media, Lynn refers to Parton as her “mountain sister.”

Parton didn’t perform at Lynn’s benefit concert after the floods and Spears’ death, but she did give a…

