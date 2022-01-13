Lori Harvey and Michael B Jordan’s Sexy Romance

Model Lori Harvey is well-versed in the business, respects her privacy, and never misses an opportunity to strut her stuff in front of her man.

Show us Michael B Jordan’s ideal companion, Alexa.

Remember how Michael B Jordan lamented how difficult it can be to find your person in late 2020?

When asked how a man deserving of the title of Sexiest Man Alive and the most steamy commercial in Super Bowl LV could still be single, he speculated that it was due to his high standards.

A person with a good sense of humor, as well as someone who understands how demanding his job can be “because [an actor’s]life is not conducive to a relationship—it really isn’t,” he told People. Plus, “someone who is nurturing.”

“I’ve compiled a list.

That’s probably why my ass still hasn’t found love.”

Even if he found someone who checked every box, he wasn’t sure if this was it.

“Having married people around me, one of the running themes is ‘You know when you know,'” he explained.

“As a single person, it’s one of the most irritating things to hear.”

I thought I knew four or five times, and that didn’t work out very well for me.”

Maybe this will be the sixth time lucky.

He declared “I want children” not long after that.

“I want a wife,” the actor said of a new relationship, which he may have been considering during that 2020 conversation.

When he and model Lori Harvey arrived in Atlanta, where her famous stepfather Steve Harvey and mother Marjorie Harvey happen to own a sprawling (dollar)15 million mansion, his eyes were still smoldering on newsstands across America.

Jordan, the epitome of a family man, easily charmed the Naked Wardrobe collaborator’s family, having lived with his parents in an LA home he purchased well into his late twenties.

Or, at the very least, Mom.

Steve first joked on his iHeartRadio morning show, “I still got my eye on him.”

“I mean, I like him, but as I always tell everyone, ‘I might like you.’

‘Just in case I need it, I have a thumb-sized section of my heart filled with nothing but pure hatred for you.’

Though the Family Feud host is unlikely to…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

Inside Michael B. Jordan’s Sexy Romance With Lori Harvey