Lori Harvey’s 25th birthday is celebrated with a sweet tribute from Michael B Jordan, who calls her “My Favorite Patna in Crime.”

Michael B Jordan responded to girlfriend Lori Harvey’s early birthday surprise with a short but sweet message on Instagram on Thursday, sharing a beachy video and revealing his adorable nickname for the SKN by LH founder, turtle!

“Happy B-Day to my turtle,” he captioned the photo. “My favorite Patna in crime.”

Jordan and Harvey were seen in the video standing in crystal clear water on a tropical beach, their heads bowed together, planning their football strategy.

Before facing off against another swimsuit-clad couple, the A Journal for Jordan star reviews the intended play with Harvey in low tones, showing her the plan on a football he’s holding.

Harvey runs long and catches the ball from her boyfriend, who leaps for joy and picks her up, shouting, “My baby,” as she laughs.

Michael B Jordan (@michaelbjordan) shared a post.

The actor posted a selfie to his Instagram Story of him and the model napping in the sun together after the big game to show fans what happened after the game.

He captioned the photo, “All that winning made you tired!!”

Harvey shared photos and videos from her beau’s surprise birthday party earlier this week.

Actress Ryan Destiny, singer Normani, Rabbani Label founder Khat Brim, and hairstylist Ray Dodson were among the model’s close friends who helped her celebrate her milestone birthday early.

Official Lori Harvey FanPage (@iamloriharvey_) shared a post.

As seen in the model’s Instagram Stories, it was the first of her celebrations, as Harvey also shared the “last-minute” party her family threw for her on Thursday, which Jordan was able to attend in person. Guests were greeted by a black-and-gold “25” balloon archway display and given “LH” branded black sweat sets as the drinks and food flowed.

Harvey captioned one slide, tagging her mother, Marjorie Elaine Harvey, and wrote, “We love a last-minute houseparty.”

Harvey, 25, and Jordan, 34, celebrated their one-year anniversary in November after making their relationship official on Instagram in January.

A source told ET after the couple confirmed that the long-time friends had started dating months before.

In April, the Black Panther star revealed his true identity.

The best news summary is Infosurhoy.

Michael B. Jordan Celebrates Lori Harvey’s 25th Birthday With Sweet Tribute: ‘My Favorite Patna in Crime’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael B. Jordan (@michaelbjordan)