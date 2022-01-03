Lori Harvey’s fans think she’s pregnant with Michael B Jordan’s child after she teases them on Instagram.

Lori Harvey’s fans think she’s pregnant with Michael B Jordan’s child after she leaves a ‘hint’ on Instagram.

LORI Harvey sparked pregnancy rumors by referring to her boyfriend Michael B Jordan as her “baby daddy.”

On New Year’s Eve, the 24-year-old model dropped the “hint” by posting a short video of the two of them posing in the mirror.

Lori, who is the daughter of comedian Steve Harvey, pouted at the camera, while Black Panther actor Michael, 34, stuck his tongue out.

“Baby daddy,” she captioned the video, with a white love heart emoji.

On the night, the influencer appeared to cover her stomach in a loose brown halterneck dress, fueling pregnancy rumors even more.

In a series of romantic photos, she wore the gown while sitting on Michael’s lap and kissing him on the lips.

“Happy New Year,” Lori wrote as a caption for the cute shoot.

To ring in the New Year, the couple was joined by several of Lori’s friends.

“Bringing in the new year with my girls,” the SKN by LH founder captioned a video she shared with the group on her Instagram Stories.

After being seen together in Atlanta in November 2020, Michael and Lori became Instagram official in January 2021.

For their first Valentine’s Day as a couple, the Hollywood star rented out an entire aquarium for Lori and planned a lavish private dinner for them beneath one of the venue’s underwater tunnels.

Lori documented her amazing date night with her movie star beau on Instagram Stories.

“My baby rented out the aquarium so we could do a private tour and see the turtles and then we walked into this,” Lori wrote while showcasing the location Michael rented.

They marked their one-year anniversary in November with a series of cute, PDA-filled videos and photos.

The couple celebrated the occasion with a lavish dinner at a posh restaurant, where their personalized menus read, “Happy Anniversary Michael and Lori!”

Lori’s stepfather Steve appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in February and discussed his thoughts on her new high-profile relationship.

“First and foremost, let me be clear about something,” Steve explained to the ABC host.

He’s a pleasant person.

He’s one of my favorites.

I’m hoping for the best for him.”

Marjorie, Steve’s third wife, is Lori’s mother. Steve married Marjorie in 2007.

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.