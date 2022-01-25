Lori Harvey’s Skincare Line Received ‘Good Notes’ from Michael B Jordan.

Lori Harvey’s Skincare Line Received These ‘Good Notes’ from Michael B Jordan

Michael B Jordan is a great business consultant as well as Lori Harvey’s boyfriend.

Before she launched her skincare line, SKN by LH, the 25-year-old model revealed to Popsugar that Jordan, 34, offered up a handful of now-implemented suggestions.

What “good notes” did he share during the formulation process? Apparently, it was his brilliant idea to give the (dollar)38 Goji Berry Cleanser a “fresh scent” and a “bit more of a bubbly foam.”

While the Creed actor may have a few hot takes in terms of texture and smell, Harvey told Us Weekly that he is relatively clueless when it comes to beauty.

That is, until he met her.

In December 2021, she told Stylish, “He learned everything from me.”

“He used to wash his face with a soaked rag.”

‘Oh my gosh, no,’ I exclaimed.

I’m going to apply serum, moisturizer, and an eye cream to you.

“What is going on?” says the narrator.

Harvey has been able to put him on a “full routine” and ensure that he is “educated” about skin care in the time that has passed.

Consider the following: cleanser, serum, and sunscreen.

Harvey has a broad understanding of the beauty industry, but her interest in skincare was sparked by her own skin issues a few years ago.

For years, the model struggled with rosacea and sensitive skin, she told Popsugar.

“The big kids can be harsh at times because they’re almost too honest.

It was definitely a talking point among my peers, who would ask, “Why is your skin so red? What’s wrong with you?” she said.

She was able to create a line of clean, vegan products specifically tailored for reactive skin after trying just about every product under the sun, deciding to create her own line, and working with the lab.

While her products are unquestionably excellent, the launch of her line had a special meaning for her.

Breaking into the beauty industry, she told Us, was a way to increase the representation of African Americans in the skincare industry.

“I’m hoping for the next generation.”

