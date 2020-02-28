Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s Trial Date in College Admissions Scandal Announced

Lori Loughlin‘s trial is coming sooner rather than later.

As the college admissions scandal continues to make headlines, E! News can confirm the former Fuller House star and her husband Mossimo Giannulli‘s trial date has been set for October 5, 2020. And according to court documents, jury selection will begin even earlier on September 28.

Both Lori and Mossimo are facing multiple charges including conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

According to an FBI affidavit, the couple allegedly “agreed to a pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team—despite the fact that they did not participate in crew—thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

Lori and her husband have pled not guilty to all charges and deny any wrongdoing. The couple is facing a maximum of 50 years each and millions of dollars in fines if found guilty.

Back in March 2019, Lori surrendered to the FBI and was taken into custody. She was later released on $1 million bond.

Since then, Lori was not included in the final season of Netflix’s hit series Fuller House. She also was not featured in her Hallmark series When Calls the Heart.

As for her daughters, they have since left the University of Southern California. Olivia Jade Giannulli, however, returned to YouTube in December 2019 after an eight-month break.

“Obviously, I’ve been gone for a really long time and as much as I wish I could talk about all of this, it’s really hard for me to say this, just because I know that it’s something that needs to be addressed,” she shared with her followers. “I’m legally not allowed to speak on anything going on right now.”

In recent months, Lori and Mossimo have primarily stayed out of the public spotlight minus a few spottings for workouts and errands.

At the beginning of the year, E! News confirmed the couple listed their Bel Air home for more than $28 million. A source revealed that it had nothing to do with the ongoing college admissions scandal.

“They moved to the home when their daughters were in high school and it was very convenient,” an insider shared. “It’s time to move on from this chapter and to find their next project.”

According to Deadline, the trial will be completed well before Thanksgiving.