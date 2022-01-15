Lori Loughlin ‘Feels Violated’ Following a Home Robbery in Los Angeles: (dollar)1 Million in Jewelry Stolen

Lori Loughlin ‘Feels Violated’ After Home Robbery in Los Angeles: (dollar)1 Million in Jewelry Stolen

It was a trying experience.

According to Us Weekly, Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were burglarized at their home earlier this month.

“The family wasn’t at home when the intruders broke in, but Lori still feels violated by what happened,” a source close to the 57-year-old Full House alum exclusively tells Us.

“For her, it was a very emotional day.”

While neither the couple, who married in November 1997, nor their daughters, Bella, 23, and Olivia Jade Giannulli, 22, were present at their Los Angeles home on January 3, thieves allegedly broke in through a bedroom window and stole nearly $1 million in jewelry.

On Saturday, January 15, TMZ broke the news first.

Days before her burglary made headlines, the When Calls the Heart star spoke out about the death of her former Full House co-star Bob Saget, who died on January 9 at the age of 65.

“Words cannot express how heartbroken I am,” the New York native said in a statement to Us on Monday, January 10.

“Bob was more than a friend to me; he was a member of my family.

His kind heart and quick wit will be missed.

Thank you for providing us with a lifetime of fond memories and laughter.

Bobby, I really like you.”

On Friday, January 14, Loughlin and the 58-year-old fashion designer were photographed at Saget’s emotional funeral service, which also included Candace Cameron Bure, John Stamos, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

When Netflix’s Fuller House revival premiered in February 2016, Loughlin and Saget both reprised their beloved TV roles.

In March 2019, she was indicted in the nationwide college admissions scandal and had to leave the show early.

The Summerland actress and her husband both admitted to conspiring to commit wire and mail fraud.

They were accused of paying bribes to gain admission to the University of Southern California for their daughters.

The 90210 actress completed her two-month sentence in December 2020, while her husband completed his five-month sentence in April.

