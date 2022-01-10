Lori Loughlin is “devastated” by Bob Saget’s “Kind Heart and Quick Wit”

Lori Loughlin, Bob Saget’s Fuller House co-star, has spoken out about the tragic loss in a statement to E! News just hours after the news of his death broke.

“Words cannot begin to express how devastated I am,” the 57-year-old actress, who co-starred with the comedian in both Full House and Fuller House, said in a statement to E! News.

Bob was more than just a friend; he was a member of my family.

His warm heart and witty wit will be missed.

Thank you for a lifetime of laughter and wonderful memories.

Bobby, I adore you.”

Saget was found dead inside a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Fla., on September 9, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

He’d been 65 for a long time.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

During the original run of the popular family-friendly sitcom from 1987 to 1995, the two actors first starred together as Danny Tanner and Rebecca Donaldson Katsopolis, respectively.

The pair reprised their roles for the Netflix reboot Fuller House, which premiered in 2016 and will run until June 2020.

Saget expressed his support for his co-star in April 2019, saying that he “loved her” and that they had communicated by “carrier pigeon” since the college admissions scandal broke.

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty in May 2020 to allegedly paying bribes to have their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, admitted to USC as members of the rowing team—despite the fact that neither of them had ever participated in the sport.

Loughlin did not return for the fifth season of Fuller House as a result.

Saget’s other co-stars, including Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen, and Candace Cameron Bure, paid tribute to the actor’s legacy following the news.

Saget is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters, Aubrey, Jennifer, and Lara, the actor’s ex-wife Sherri Kramer’s mother.

