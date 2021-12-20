Lori Loughlin Makes a Comeback in the Season Premiere of ‘When Hope Calls’

Lori Loughlin Returns to TV in the Season Premiere of ‘When Hope Calls’

Lori Loughlin has returned to Brookfield, appearing in the GAC Family’s When Hope Calls Saturday to reprise her role as Abigail Stanton from When Calls the Heart.

When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas, a two-part premiere, Abigail returns to Brookfield with her adopted son Cody (Carter Ryan) to help the town win the title of America’s (hashtag)1 Country Christmas Town.

Loughlin also reunited with her co-star Daniel Lissing, who plays Jack Thornton in When Calls the Heart.

Fans may recall that Jack was killed in battle during the Season 5 finale of When Calls the Heart, which occurred shortly after Lissing announced his departure from the show.

However, in a dream sequence with Abigail, Jack returned to deliver a message to his wife, Elizabeth, who was played by Erin Krakow on When Calls the Heart.

Loughlin’s return to television follows her Season 6 exit from the Hallmark Channel’s When Calls the Heart.

Following her arrest in the college admissions scandal with husband Mossimo Giannulli in March 2019, the network announced it would no longer work with the actress.

The couple eventually pleaded guilty to defrauding Olivia Jade’s college admission and were sentenced to two and five months in prison, respectively, as well as a $400,000 fine and 350 hours of community service.

After serving her sentence, Loughlin was released from prison in December 2020.

Olivia Jade took to Instagram Story to show her support for her mother’s return to TV.

