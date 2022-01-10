Lori Loughlin Refers to Her ‘Full House’ Co-Star Bob Saget as ‘My Family’ After His Death

Lori Loughlin is mourning the death of Bob Saget, her Full House co-star.

On Sunday, Jan. 1, the 65-year-old comedian was discovered dead.

9 people in a hotel room in Florida.

Loughlin expressed her “devastation” in a statement, thanking the comedian for “a lifetime of wonderful memories.”

The TV Show ‘Full House’ Was Once Called ‘Ridiculous’ by Bob Saget — ‘It Was a Circus’

In a statement to TVLine, Loughlin expressed her thoughts on Saget’s death.

The actor said, “Words cannot begin to express how devastated I am.”

“Bob was more than a friend to me; he was a member of my family.”

His kind heart and quick wit will be missed.

Thank you for providing us with a lifetime of fond memories and laughter.

Bobby, I really like you.”

Full House starred both Saget and Loughlin and ran for eight seasons from 1987 to 1995.

They also appeared in Fuller House, a Netflix revival that premiered in 2016 and ran for five seasons.

Danny Tanner (Saget), the widowed father of three young daughters, DJ (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin), and Michelle (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen), was played by Saget.

On the morning TV show Wake Up, San Francisco, Loughlin played Becky Donaldson, Danny’s co-host.

Jesse (John Stamos), Danny’s brother-in-law, eventually married her.

I’m shattered.

I’m heartbroken; I’m in disbelief; I’ll never have another friend like him; I adore you, Bobby.

After Saget’s death, several of his Full House co-stars took to social media to pay tribute to him.

Stamos said on Twitter, “I am broken.”

“I’m heartbroken.

“I will never have another friend like him,” the actor continued.

” My heart is shattered.

Bob, you have a special place in my heart.

Dave Coulier, Danny’s best friend and “Uncle Joey” to his daughters on Full House, tweeted, “Your forever brother, Dave.”

“One of the best human beings I’ve ever known in my life,” Cameron Bure tweeted.

In a follow-up tweet, she added, “I love you sooooo much.”

“I’m not ready to say my goodbyes.”

“35 years was insufficient.”

Many other celebrities, in addition to those who worked with him on Full House, took to social media to pay tribute to Saget, who was also known for his stand-up and work on America’s Funniest Home…

