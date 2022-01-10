Lori Loughlin Remembers Bob Saget, the Late ‘Full House’ Co-Star: ‘He Was My Family’

Lori Loughlin broke her silence about Full House costar Bob Saget’s death on Sunday, January 9th, one day after his death.

“Words can’t express how devastated I am,” the 57-year-old actress said in a statement to Us Weekly on Monday, January 10.

“Bob was more than just a friend to me; he was a member of my family.”

After her longtime friend was found dead in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, the Full House alum, who played Aunt Becky for eight seasons from 1987 to 1995, paid tribute to him.

He was 65 years old at the time.

“I’ll miss his quick wit and kind heart.

She continued, “Thank you for a lifetime of wonderful memories and laughter.”

Bobby, I adore you.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office pronounced the comedian dead on Sunday after a Ritz Carlton hotel employee discovered him unresponsive in his room.

He’d arrived for a stand-up show the day before.

Saget is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and three daughters, Lara, Aubrey, and Jennifer, who played Danny Tanner on the sitcom alongside Loughlin and later reprised the role on the Netflix revival, Fuller House.

The girls were shared by the late actor and his ex-wife Sherri Kramer, with whom he was married for 15 years before their 1997 divorce.

