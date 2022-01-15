Lori Loughlin was the victim of a home robbery that resulted in the loss of (dollar)1 million in stolen jewelry.

Robbers broke into Lori Loughlin’s home and made off with (dollar)1 million in stolen jewelry.

Loughlin’s LA home was reportedly broken into in January, according to multiple reports.

The thieves allegedly smashed a bedroom window to gain entry, according to TMZ, which first reported the story.

According to the outlet, cops have surveillance footage that shows the thieves were dressed all in black, wore masks, and stole Loughlin’s jewelry box, which contained extremely valuable items.

It’s unclear whether the Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli home was targeted or if the attack was random.

According to TMZ, neither Loughlin nor Giannulli were home when the break-in occurred, which was discovered by a housekeeper.

Bella, 23, and Olivia Jade, 22, the couple’s daughters, were also not at home, according to Us Weekly.

According to TMZ, cops believe the robbery was carried out by a South American burglary crew, who fly into their targets and then flee as quickly as they arrived.

Lori’s representatives told TMZ that the actress is grateful no one was hurt.

The robbery occurred less than a week before Loughlin’s co-star and longtime friend Bob Saget died in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, according to police.

He had reached the age of 65 years.

The cast of Full House has been mourning the untimely death of their beloved character.

On behalf of the entire cast, John Stamos, who played Uncle Jesse on Full House and Fuller House, released a statement on Monday.

“We met as a TV family 35 years ago, but we became a real family.”

We are now grieving as a family.

Bob had us laughing so hard that we were in tears.

“Now our tears flow in sadness, but also in gratitude for all the wonderful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, and cherished Bob,” the statement read.

“To us guys, he was a brother, to us girls, and to all of us, he was a father.”

Bob, you are dearly loved by us.

Hug the people you care about in Bob’s honor.

John, Dave, Candace, Jodie, Lori, Andrea, Scott, Jeff, Ashley, and Mary-Kate all said, “No one gave better hugs than Bob.”

