Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Is ”Extremely Embarrassed” By the Staged Rowing Photos

Last week, photos of Lori Loughlin‘s two daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli, posing on an indoor rowing machine were revealed by federal prosecutors in the college admissions scandal. Now, according to an E! News source, Jade is “extremely embarrassed.”

On April 9, in new court documents obtained by E! News, emails, phones, transcripts and photos further revealed Loughlin’s and Mossimo Giannulli‘s alleged involvement with the scam’s accused ring leader, William “Rick” Singer.

Prosecutors allege that the photos of their daughters posing on an indoor rowing machine were sent to Singer to help them gain admission to the University of Southern California.

Beside feeling embarrassed that the fabricated photos have been shared with the public, the E! News source shared that Jade “is fully aware [that] this predicament is ongoing and she will have waves of sadness and anger.”

Further, the source shared that the two sisters have “definitely been leaning on each other and it’s been helpful that they are going through this together.”

“The family is constantly stressed and there are a lot of ups and downs,” the source tells E! News. “They try to stay positive but it’s a cloud over their head at all times.”

The source shared that Jade “just wishes this was over.”

Amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the source added, “Olivia has seen her parents during quarantine but is spending most of her time at her boyfriend’s house in Malibu. [Jackson Guthy]’s parents have a compound in Montecito that they have been spending time at as well.”

Ultimately, “Olivia is trying to move forward with her parents.”

According to the documents presented by prosecutors against the famous couple last week, Singer sent an email to Loughlin and Giannulli in Aug. 2016, which read, “Lori and Moss, I met with USC today about [redacted]. I need a PDF of her transcript and test scores very soon while I create a coxwain portfolio for her. It would probably help to get a picture with her on an ERG in workout clothes like a real athlete too.”

In Sep. 7 2016, Giannulli sent Singer the rowing images of her oldest daughter.

Then a month later, prosecutors allege that the couple’s eldest daughter was granted admission as a purported recruit on the USC crew team. At the time, Singer also asked Giannulli for a payment of $50,000 to Donna Heinel, the former Senior Women’s Associate Director at USC.

In 2017, prosecutors claim that Singer requested for the couple to “send an ‘Action Picture’ of their younger daughter for use in an athletic profile that he noted would falsely present her as a coxwain for the L.A. Marina Club crew team.” Jade’s father responded in an email, copying Loughlin, with another photo. This time, he was allegedly instructed by Singer to send $50,000 to Heinel.

Loughlin and her husband’s trial is set for October 5, 2020. Both are facing multiple charges including conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

The Fuller House star and her husband have pled not guilty to all charges and deny any wrongdoing. Both are also facing a maximum of 50 years each and millions of dollars in fines if found guilty.