Lori Loughlin’s “Seamless” Return to TV is described by showrunner When Hope Calls.

Lori Loughlin’s “Seamless” Return to TV is described by showrunner Hope Calls.

Alfonso Moreno talked about Lori Loughlin’s first days back on set in an exclusive interview with E! News.

“Having her there was fun,” he said.

Lori Loughlin is making a comeback to television just in time for the holiday season.

When Hope Calls’ second season is set to premiere in December,

Fans will see the actress reprise her role as Abigail Stanton, who she played on When Calls the Heart from 2014 to 2019.

Lori’s return, just in time for a special Christmas episode, was a gift, according to showrunner Alfonso Moreno.

“I worked closely with Lori on seasons 5 and 6 [of When Calls the Heart].”

“It was just in many ways seamless to be able to bring her back here,” he told E! News exclusively.

“In a Christmas episode from [a previous season], I established the character of Lillian [Morgan Kohan] coming into town with Grace [Jocelyn Hudon].”

It was easy to integrate her into this world because she already knew them.

The first episode is organic in the way she returns and fits right into this world.”

“It was just fun to bring them back,” Alfonso added.

In that world, I could see a lot of stories I could tell with Abigail.”

Lori’s return was completed quickly, thanks to some holiday magic.

Lori and her character were brought up during a discussion with executive producer Brad Krevoy about creating a “really interesting” Christmas show.

After speaking with Lori in September 2021, the writing process accelerated, culminating in a festive season two premiere nearly three months later.

When Lori returned to set, Alfonso said she was greeted with open arms.

“It had been two or three years since I’d seen her,” he recalled.

“I think she felt very welcomed from the first day, and she obviously knows this character, so I think she had a good time.”

“She’s just such a pro that it wasn’t particularly emotional so much as it was back to work,” the executive producer, who has also worked on Drop Dead Diva and NCIS, explained.

Following the college admissions scandal, Lori left the original show, and later…

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.

When Hope Calls Showrunner Describes Lori Loughlin’s “Seamless” Return to TV