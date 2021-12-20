Lorne Michaels is rumored to be thinking about leaving Saturday Night Live.

Lorne Michaels is said to be thinking about leaving Saturday Night Live.

Lorne Michaels, executive producer of Saturday Night Live, likes the number fifty because it’s a nice round number.

The television legend, who was a member of the Kennedy Center Honors 2021 class, has stated that he intends to stay on at least until Season 50 before retiring.

Michaels, 77, founded Saturday Night Live for NBC in 1975, and has since helped launch the careers of countless comedians.

Gayle King of CBS This Morning asked Michaels if he was still considering retiring.

He plans to be the show’s executive producer at least until 2024, when it will begin its 50th season.

Michaels stated, “I’d like to see that through, and I have a feeling that would be a really good time to leave.”

“But here’s the thing: I’m not going to want the show to be bad at any point.”

I’m too invested in it.

It’s been a life’s work for me.

So I’m going to do everything in my power to ensure that it continues to thrive.”

When asked if he thinks SNL could survive without him, Michaels replied, “Of course.”

Michaels refused to say who he thought would be his replacement.

“I have a sense of where we’re going with that, you know,” he told King, before adding, “I’m not gonna go on about it – it’s three years away!” King even pressed Michaels for his replacement’s initials, but Michaels flatly refused.

Michaels has mentioned retiring after Season 50 on several occasions.

In October 2020, Michaels told Today’s Willie Geist, “My plan, I’m not sure I’ll see it through, but my plan is to be here for the 50th (anniversary).”

“By then, I think I’ve earned the right to wander.”

After then-NBC vice president of late-night programming Dick Ebersol was asked to come up with new Saturday night programming, SNL was born in 1975.

Michaels led the show until 1980, when he stepped down and was replaced by Jean Doubanian, who lasted only one season.

Michaels returned in 1985, and Ebersol took over.

Since then, he’s been in charge.

Michaels realized how influential and important SNL had become when the show’s 40th anniversary rolled around.

Michaels told King, “I think it really hit me for the first time on the 40th anniversary… just seeing all the generations of the show.”

“You’re not going to be able to put anyone in…

Entertainment News Infosurhoy Summary

Lorne Michaels Reportedly Considering ‘SNL’ Retirement