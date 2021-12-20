Lorne Michaels, the creator of Saturday Night Live, discusses his possible retirement as late-night comedy’s reigning king.

In the month of December,

After the NBC series celebrates its 50th anniversary, the creator of Saturday Night Live told CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King that it might be a “really good time to leave.”

“I won’t want the show to ever be bad,” said the venerable producer, who is regarded as the king of late-night comedy.

It is something about which I am excessively concerned.

My entire life has been devoted to it.

So I’m going to do everything I can to make sure it keeps going well,” he said.

Lorne is in his 47th season of the variety comedy series, which means he’ll be retiring in 2024 or 2025.

He also discussed how the 40th anniversary of Saturday Night Live had an impact on him in 2015.

“It’s amazing to see all of the different generations of the show.”

You can’t cast anyone you don’t have complete faith in.

You may not know how things will turn out, but you want to make a decision with your heart,” he said.

The news comes after the long-running comedy series hit a snag this weekend, when Paul Rudd, 52, was set to host, when it was announced that there would be no live audience and only a small staff in attendance due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in New York City.

Special guests Tina Fey and Tom Hanks inducted Rudd into the Five-Timers Club, an elite group of performers who have each hosted the show at least five times, with Kenan Thompson presenting him with a velveteen jacket, as a consolation prize.

