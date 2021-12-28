‘Losing weight has been a struggle,’ said Kailyn Lowry, a teen mom, who admitted to crying at the gym.

‘Losing weight has been a struggle,’ Kailyn Lowry, a teen mother, admitted to crying at the gym.

KAILYN Lowry admits she cried both before and after starting her new workout routine, and she has battled her weight for years.

In an emotional Instagram post, the Teen Mom admitted she didn’t want to go to the gym today and doubted her ability to do so tomorrow and beyond.

“It’s just like one of those things that’s humbling, because you’re able to do it, but also knowing how far you have to go,” Kailyn said as she sat in her car after her workout.

Since 2016, the 29-year-old has struggled to lose weight, she revealed.

Her first day back in the gym was difficult, she said.

Her recent revelation that she has been “diagnosed with depression” after being “mistakenly told she has bipolar disorder” has only added to her troubles.

The MTV star revealed in April that she had been misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder.

“I haven’t struggled with that in a long time,” Kailyn said to her friend Toni during her podcast The Things That Shape Us, recalling a fight with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin that turned physical.

“I struggled with that as a kid and as a young adult because I’d experienced so much trauma.”

“Did I see you when I went to the doctors and they reassessed and re-evaluated me and determined that I wasn’t bipolar?”

Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition in which a person’s mood swings from one extreme to the next.

In the midst of her ongoing feud with Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus, the mother of four revealed that she has been diagnosed with depression.

Briana recently sent Kailyn an obnoxious treadmill as a gift, prompting Kailyn to consult with her lawyer.

Briana’s lawyer requested that their upcoming court hearing be moved from January 14, 2022 to January 19, 2022 due to a scheduling conflict on his end, according to court documents obtained by The Sun.

Briana filed an anti-slapp motion in August to have the case dismissed, which protects a person’s freedom of speech.

According to The Sun, Kailyn’s lawyer is demanding that Briana apologize to her for “antagonizing” her client.

Kailyn first filed a complaint against Briana in June, which started the legal drama.

Briana was sued by Kailyn’s mother after she claimed Kailyn was missing from an episode of Teen Mom 2 because she assaulted Chris, Kailyn’s baby daddy.

Kailyn claimed she had been subjected to “humiliation and anguish” as a result of…

