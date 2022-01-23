Lottie Moss dazzles in a plunging gown for a stunning beach photoshoot.

In a stunning seaside photoshoot, Lottie Moss dazzles in a plunging gown.

LOTTIE Moss poses for a photo shoot on the beach and appears to be made of marble.

The 24-year-old looked stunning in a plunging marble print PrettyLittleThing dress that was partially see-through.

On the sands of Antigua’s Galley Bay Resort and Spa, she basked in the sun.

Lottie, who is also a member of the website OnlyFans, has come a long way in the modeling world since being photographed with big sister Kate in 2014.

Lottie was chastised after she was caught on camera in an online video chat locking lips with her female friends.

One of her friends replied, “We’re super-spreaders,” and Lottie proudly added, “We’re super-spreading Covid.” A follower asked if they were risking spreading Covid by being so close together, to which one of her friends replied, “We’re super-spreaders.”

“Don’t let anyone tell you how to act,” Lottie continued, while dining at XR in London’s Marylebone.

“You’re young, fun, and you have complete freedom to do whatever you want.”