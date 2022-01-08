Lottie Moss is seen out wearing cowboy boots after an ‘evil’ ex-pal leaked her phone number and OnlyFans photos.

LOTTIE Moss may be going through a rough patch right now, but that hasn’t stopped her from treating her fans to some cowboy boots.

The 23-year-old model was shocked to learn this week that a former friend was encouraging her fans to post her explicit OnlyFans images online.

Her phone number was even posted online by the ‘evil’ ex-pal.

But the model showed she was moving on today when she shared a series of photos from a trip to Antigua in which she was wearing sultry boots and tiny shorts.

A plunging black swimsuit and a baseball cap completed the racey star’s ensemble.

Kate Moss’ sister wore a beaded necklace and white framed cat eye sunglasses.

“You are very beautiful,” one of Lottie’s fans wrote in response to the seductive photos.

“Very sexy beautiful woman!” said this one.

“You’re looking fantastic, Lottie!” said another.

Lottie will appreciate the positive feedback after her world was turned upside down.

She broke down in tears earlier this week when she revealed that her phone number had been leaked online by a former friend.

In a shocking betrayal, the 23-year-old model discovered that her fans were being encouraged to post her explicit OnlyFans images online.

“He’s telling the boys in the group chat to sub to your OnlyFans and leak the pictures to your mother’s Instagram,” she received a message from a concerned fan.

She had already received a number of phone calls from unknown callers, according to another post, and the perpetrator continued to mock her online.

Lottie was disgusted and wrote, “What an evil human being.”

Kate Moss’ younger sister, Lottie, has become known for her racy photos after a successful career in fashion modeling.

The model previously admitted to earning up to £70,000 per month by posting X-rated images on the subscription site OnlyFans.

He asked her about joining the popular site on Jamie Laing’s podcast, Private Parts.

“If you’re doing it regularly and have followers,” she said, “you can make upwards of like (dollar)100,000 a month.”

“I’m just taking fun pictures you’d send to your boyfriend,” she continued. “It’s fine, it’s harmless, and it’s not hurting anyone.”

“It’s fantastic.”

Lottie’s modeling agency, however, has dropped her as a result of her online posts.

After being spotted at half-sister Kate’s wedding to former husband Jamie Hince in 2011, when she was 13 years old, Lottie was regarded as a rising star in the modeling industry.

She was quickly signed to Storm, a well-known international modeling agency…

