Lou Cutell, actor from ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ has died at the age of 91.

“My friend Lou Cutell passed away after 91 years and a wonderful life.

A character actor who has worked in films, theater, and on stage.

In 1986, he drove me to the home of Lucille Ball.

Mark Furman said on Facebook, “Rest in peace Lou.”

On Twitter, PeeWee Herman paid tribute to him, writing: “Lou Cutell, the actor who played The Amazing Larry in Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, passed away on Sunday.”

He appeared in a staggering number of films and television shows over the course of his career, which spanned more than fifty years.”

On Sunday, actor Lou Cutell, who portrayed The Amazing Larry in “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure,” died.

He appeared in a staggering number of films and television shows over the course of his fifty-year career.

“Other than my own film, my favorite Lou performance was in Frankenstein Meets the Spacemonster, in which he played an alien doctor in 1965.”

He was a wonderful person in real life—sweet, caring, and unassuming.

Before sharing a story from their time together, the comedian added, “He was also slyly and wickedly funny.”

“Toward the beginning of Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, there was a scene in Mario’s Magic Shop where Lou, as The Amazing Larry, is working on a levitating toupee trick that was cut from the finished film.

When I was unraveling in my basement and yell at Lou, “Is this something you can share with the rest of us, Amazing Larry?!!” the movie studio told Tim Burton and me that it would have to be cut as well because no one knew who Amazing Larry was.”

“I assured them that it would stand alone as a joke—that the audience would laugh at him being busted for whispering during a very tense scene, being a middle-aged man with a rainbow mohawk, and being named Amazing Larry,” Herman said.

“When Lou died, he was surrounded by loved ones.

I had the fortune of being able to tell him how much he meant to me just a few days before…

