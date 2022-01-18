Louie Anderson, a baskets star, is in the hospital battling cancer.

Louie Anderson, a star for the Baskets, is in the hospital battling cancer.

The comedian who appeared on Baskets on TV has been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma and is currently “resting” in a Las Vegas hospital.

Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma is the most common type of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and he is currently receiving treatment for it.

