Louie Anderson, a comedian and Emmy Award winner, died at the age of 68.

Louie Anderson, the Emmy Award-winning comedian, has died at the age of 68.

His rep, Glenn Schwartz, confirmed to ET on Friday that Louie Anderson had died of cancer complications.

Anderson died “peacefully” on Friday morning in Las Vegas, according to Schwartz.

The comedian is best known for his roles as Maurice in the films Coming to America and Coming to America 2, as well as Christine Baskets on the Emmy-winning series Baskets.

Anderson also appeared in the television shows Search Party, Young Sheldon, Touched by an Angel, Chicago Hope, and Grace Under Fire, as well as a memorable cameo in the 1986 film Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

He’s also the author of Dear Dad — Letters from an Adult Child, Goodbye Jumbo…, and other best-selling books.

Hello Cruel World, The F Word, How to Survive Your Family, and Hey Mom are some of the films that have been released recently.

Anderson was admitted to the hospital earlier this week for blood cancer treatment.

Anderson has previously dealt with a variety of health issues, including heart surgery in 2003.

Lisa and Shanna Anderson, his two sisters, survive him.

