Louie Anderson, a comedian, died at the age of 68 after a long battle with cancer.

Louie Anderson, a comedian and cancer survivor, died at the age of 68.

Louie Anderson, the Emmy Award-winning comedian best known for his roles in Coming to America, Life With Louie, and a number of stand-up specials, died at the age of 68.

A stand-up comedian has passed away, and the comedy world is in mourning.

Louie Anderson, an award-winning comedian with a nearly four-decade career, passed away at the age of 68 after a battle with blood cancer.

Glenn Schwartz, the star’s longtime publicist, confirmed his death to NBC News on January.

twenty-first.

Anderson’s publicist confirmed earlier this week that the star had been diagnosed with Diffuse large B cell lymphoma, a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and was being treated at a hospital in Las Vegas.

Anderson’s illustrious career began in the 1980s, when he made his stand-up comedy debut on The Tonight Show in 1984.

He starred alongside Eddie Murphy in the hit film Coming to America in 1988, a role he reprised in the 2021 sequel.

In the mid-to-late 1990s, the comedian had his own animated series, Life With Louie, and in 1996, he got his own CBS show, The Louie Show.

From 1999 to 2002, he hosted the third revival of Family Feud.

Anderson was most recently seen in the hit FX series Baskets, where she played Christine Baskets from 2016 to 2019.

The comedian received three Primetime Emmy nominations for his role, including one for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, which he won in 2016.

Pauly Shore, a comedian and friend, tweeted hours before the news of his death that he had been able to pay his respects to the actor the night before.

On January, Shore wrote, “I say this with a heavy heart.”

twenty-first

“Just got home from the hospital in Vegas, where Louie Anderson, his sisters, and a close friend graciously allowed me to say my goodbyes.”

Lisa Anderson and Shanna Anderson are Anderson’s two sisters.

Comedian Louie Anderson Dead at 68 After Cancer Battle