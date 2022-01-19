Louie Anderson, a comedian, is currently undergoing treatment for blood cancer.

“Iconic comedian Louie Anderson is currently in a Las Vegas hospital being treated for DLBCL Diffuse large B cell lymphoma, a form of cancer,” the Baskets star’s rep, Glenn Schwartz, said in a statement to ET on Tuesday.

Anderson is “resting comfortably” during his treatment, according to Schwartz.

Anderson is best known for playing Christine Baskets in the FX series Baskets, in which he co-starred with Zach Galifianakis.

Anderson received an Emmy Award for the role in 2016, as well as two additional nominations.

He’s also known for his roles in Coming to America and its sequel in 2021, as well as his work as a voice actor on the popular animated series Life With Louie.

Anderson has had to deal with a variety of health issues in the past, including heart surgery in 2003.

