Louie Anderson has what type of cancer?

Louie Anderson has a specific type of cancer.

Louie Anderson, an actor and comedian, is battling cancer, according to TMZ, which broke the news.

Anderson is currently being treated in a hospital in Las Vegas.

According to Anderson’s representative, Glenn Schwartz, Anderson was diagnosed with Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma (DLBCL).

DLBCL is the most common type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the United States and around the world, accounting for roughly 22% of newly diagnosed B-cell lymphoma cases.

The comedian is “resting” in his hospital bed, according to Schwartz, according to TMZ.

There will be more to come…

Keep an eye on Sun Online for the most up-to-date information on this story.

The-sun.com is the place to go for the latest celebrity news, sports news, real-life stories, stunning photos, and must-see video.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.