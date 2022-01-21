Louie Anderson, the legendary baskets player, died at the age of 68 after a long battle with cancer.

Louie Anderson has died at the age of 68, following a battle with cancer.

Louie was hospitalized while battling cancer. He is best known for his role as Mom Baskets on Zach Galifianakis’ comedy series Baskets.

His publicist told TMZ that he was being treated for Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, but that he lost his battle on Friday morning.

DLBCL is the most common type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the United States and around the world, accounting for about 22% of newly diagnosed B-cell lymphoma cases.

While Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma is a dangerous cancer, it is also treatable if caught early.

The comedian appeared on the circus-themed absurdist show as “Christine Baskets” or “Mom Baskets,” portraying the matriarch of the Baskets clan.

The legend’s resume, on the other hand, spanned three decades.

He was born on March 24, 1953, and toured the country as a stand-up comedian, earning the title of “One of the 100 Greatest Stand-Up Comedians of All Time” from Comedy Central.

In 2016, Louie was nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as “Christine” on Baskets, which aired for four seasons until 2019.

“As a character, I’m not as nice as my mother was in real life.”

Louie, who grew up in Minnesota, once said, “It’s like an extension of my mother.”

“When I got the call to be on the show, it felt like divine intervention… that my mother, from beyond the grave, was finally getting herself into show business where she truly belonged in the first place.”

Louie first appeared on national television in 1984 on The Tonight Show.

Soon after, she made appearances on Jay Leno, David Letterman, and HBO specials.

For three years, he also hosted the game show Family Feud.

Louie was the youngest of ten children, with a mother and father who passed away when he was young.

Dear Dad: Letters From An Adult Child, a collection of touching yet absurd letters from Anderson to his late father, was one of the star’s best-selling books.

Anderson’s father has been described as “abusive” and an alcoholic.

He also wrote Hey Mom, a book about the lessons he learned from his late and obviously adored mother.

Louie has been outspoken about his mother’s influence on his comedy, as well as how she influenced his Baskets character.

In 2016, Louie wrote on Instagram, “Happy Birthday Ora Zella Anderson who would of turned 104 years old today, thanks Mom for all the love, care, and kindness you gave all of us!!”

“Thank you for giving me the idea for Christine Baskets!”

