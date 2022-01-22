Louie Anderson was remembered by Zach Galifianakis as “caring and tender.”

Louie Anderson was “caring and tender,” according to Zach Galifianakis.

Zach Galifianakis is speaking out about Louie Anderson’s death.

The 52-year-old actor described the late comedian as “pure” in a statement to ET. “His essence triggered child-like euphoria when he was around,” Galifianakis continued.

“He was tender and caring.”

And you discover that his tenderness stemmed from his suffering.

It makes you fall in love with him even more.

I’m going to miss him a lot.”

On the hit show Baskets, Anderson played Galifianakis’ TV mother, Christine Baskets.

The FX show, which aired 40 episodes over four seasons, was co-created by Galifianakis.

Anderson won a Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 2016 for his performance.

Galifianakis received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series in 2017.

On January 12, Zach Galifianakis and Louie Anderson attend the Pacific Design Center for the premiere of FX’s ‘Baskets.’

West Hollywood, California, on February 14, 2016.

Anderson passed away peacefully on Friday as a result of cancer complications.

He was 68 years old at the time.

Following his death, tributes poured in from Margaret Cho and Henry Winkler to George Wallace, Howie Mandel, and Marc Maron.

Cho told ET’s Lauren Zima that she was “stunned” and “shocked” when she learned of Anderson’s death.

Cho, who met Anderson in the early 1990s, remembers him as a caring father figure.

“There’s something just so beautiful about the way he cared about all of us in the comedy community and cared about us younger comics,” Cho tells ET. Anderson’s death hit Cho hard, just as Joan Rivers’ death did in 2014.

Cho said, “I think it’s his warmth,” when asked what makes the loss so difficult.

“It’s just his gentle, calm love, and his support of my work and my life,” Cho continued.

She also described Anderson as a “true beacon of light,” according to her.

Margaret Cho (@margaret_cho) shared this.

“He had a darkness to his comedy, a darkness to his point of view, but there was also so much joy and an angelic presence there,” Cho said.

