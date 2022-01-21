Louie Anderson’s net worth was unknown.

Louie Anderson’s net worth was estimated to be in the millions of dollars.

Louie Anderson, an Emmy Award-winning actor and comedian, died at the age of 68.

He was admitted to the hospital last week after a cancer battle.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Louie Anderson is worth (dollar)10 million in the United States as a stand-up comedian, actor, writer, producer, and game show host.

Anderson’s net worth is the result of a long and successful comedic career, as well as the development and production of the animated TV series Life with Louie.

Anderson won a Primetime Emmy for his role as Christine Baskets in the FX comedy Baskets, and he hosted the game show Family Feud from 1999 to 2002.

In 1996, he created The Louie Show, as well as the television documentary Louie Anderson Presents and the comedy special Louie Anderson: Big Underwear.

