Louis CK Should Be Forgiven, According to Cedric the Entertainer

In 2017, the Indie pop group AJR released the song “Role Models,” which discussed how all of their celebrity role models were “on TV for the wrong reasons,” including well-known comedian Louis CK, who came under fire after rumors of some unsettling and disturbing interactions with female comedians surfaced.

He returned to perform shows in 2020 to sold-out theaters after a few years away.

Cedric the Entertainer, a friend of Louis CK’s, is pleased to see it.

Cedric believes the world should move on and embrace CK once more.

In an interview, Cedric the Entertainer discussed his feelings toward Louis CK.

“Yeah, Louis CK [is]one of the great comedians,” Cedric said on The Domenick Nati Show. “He used to write on my show Cedric the Entertainer Presents, so I’ve known him for many years from that space.”

“We’ve discussed it, and we’ve collaborated on film ideas.”

Celebrities and public figures have always had to contend with being scrutinized.

According to the Neighborhoodstar, cancel culture has a habit of completely discarding people because of their errors.

“And so, you know, I do believe that the world needs to be able to [give]a certain amount of forgiveness.”

I believe that when it comes to cancel culture, we must be very careful not to throw people in the trashcan when they make a mistake.”

Despite his opposition to the cancel culture, Cedric still wants people to be held accountable.

While Cedric the Entertainer disagrees with the public’s constant rejection of actors and comedians, he refused to excuse Louis CK’s behavior.

“I mean, certain behavior is warranted,” Cedric explained, “and it usually comes with jail time or a real penalty.”

“In this case, people have literally violated people – personally, truly violated people.

“I mean, this guy had some lascivious behavior, to put it that way.”

Dave Chappelle may cancel himself, according to Cedric The Entertainer, if he feels like no one else can. https:t.cols9vBXGUTepic.twitter.commUZin4r8kC

Cedric, on the other hand, wants people to try to move on after facing backlash and punishment.

“Once again, I had the impression that he had been severely punished and shunned.

“Of course, there’s the embarrassment of knowing that’s your habit or behavior,” Cedric continued.

“Sometimes it’s just bigger than everything.”

While Cedric the Entertainer has starred in a number of films,

Cedric The Entertainer Says Dave Chappelle May Cancel Himself If He Feels Like Nobody Can Cancel Him https://t.co/ls9vBXGUTepic.twitter.com/mUZin4r8kC — BallerAlert (@balleralert) December 21, 2021