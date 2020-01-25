Louis Tomlinson’s Look-Alike Son Is So Grown Up You Have to See It To Believe It

There’s nothing we love more than this!

On Tuesday, Louis Tomlinson‘s son Freddie rang in fourth birthday with the sweetest little celebration. For the milestone b-day, mom Briana Jungwirth took to Instagram and showed off just how much their little boy has grown up. Posing for the camera and flashing a big smile, the One Direction alum’s mini-me looks super thrilled to dig into his birthday cupcake.

Keeping her caption simple, the personal stylist wrote, “Birthday Boy.”

When it comes to sharing pictures of Freddie, both Louis and Briana, who briefly dated before welcoming their son, prefer to keep their little one off of their social medias. But, in the past, Briana has treated fans to cute snaps of the toddler. Earlier this week, she posted a picture of him hanging out on her bed. And before that, she shared a picture of the two of them donning matching onesies to commence their Christmas celebrations.

For his part, the “Walls” singer shared an intimate photo of his “little lad” when he was born in 2016 to announce his arrival. “Meet my little lad, Freddie,” he captioned the black and white pic, where he can be seen holding his then-newborn son.

Excited to share the news, he tweeted, “I’m pleased to say my baby son was born yesterday 🙂 He is healthy and pretty amazing 🙂 I’m very happy!!” Weeks later, he posted another picture with his boy, writing, “Lad and Dad.” But, the father-son posts stopped once the media attention surrounding the newborn became too much.

Back in July 2016, Louis pleaded with fans and paparazzi to step back as they began to pose “potential security issues” for his son.

In a statement, he said, “The persistent and increasing levels of paparazzi and media intrusions into Freddie’s life of late are not only posing potential security issues but are also crucially invading the privacy to which Freddie is undoubtedly entitled as a child.”

He continued, “The levels of paparazzi attention on Freddie are intolerable and completely unjustifiable. Louis appreciates, respects and values his relationship with the media and we hope he and his son are afforded the same respect on this matter.”