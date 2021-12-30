Louis Wain’s Electrical Life, a review

Review of Louis Wain’s The Electrical Life

The film presents an ambiguous portrait of Louis Wain: was he a genius, a lunatic, or both?

The new biopic-of-sorts, The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, has a certain charm in the first half-hour.

Benedict Cumberbatch excels at portraying an eccentric Victorian gentleman with mental health issues, Olivia Colman provides an eloquently tongue-in-cheek voiceover to mimic the story’s literary origins, and the supporting cast, particularly The Crown’s Claire Foy as the protagonist’s governess-turned-wife, is amusing enough.

However, it begins to outstay its welcome after that: too much sentimental affectation, too much slapdash quirkiness, and a rather muddled interpretation of who Louis Wain was: genius or crackpot or both?

There’s very little new about this film, which is shot with competently creaky 1880s detail and a few hazy intervals of imagination-driven fantasy that look, at best, afterthoughts.

You may have seen some of the work of Louis Wain, the artist-inventor who pioneered adorably big-eyed portraits of furry cats in the late 19th century.

Wain’s psychedelic late-career feline paintings stand in stark contrast to his earlier realism-based work, and many have used his work as an example of how paranoid schizophrenia affects human perception.

The story begins in London in 1881, during a period of rapid industrialization.

Wain is a jack of all trades and master of none, working as an illustrator for a newspaper on everything from electricity patents to operas and everything in between, all while being the man of the house for a family of dependent women: a gaggle of younger sisters.

Despite Cumberbatch’s frazzled performance, the writing taps into all the old British obsessions with quaint oddity.

It says, “Look at this oddball gent,” underlining the thought for emphasis.

Even as severe psychosis appears to have taken hold of him, and his later years are spent alternating between varying degrees of productivity and mental health spirals, his illness appears to be yet another quirk that helps him improve his art.

Historians, psychologists, and other experts continue to debate Louis Wain, his mental health diagnoses, and whether his work has been misunderstood over time.

That appears to be the case.

