Louise Harrison, George Harrison’s sister, helped the Beatles gain popularity in the United States.

When George Harrison joined The Beatles, he had a lot of support from his family, especially his sister Louise.

His No. 1 was his mother (also Louise).

There is one fan.

She responded to fan mail, hosted a tea party for a few of her son’s ardent supporters, and even became pen pals with one of them.

George’s father was initially sceptical of his son’s decision to quit his job and pursue music full-time.

He was, however, equally involved with George’s fans as his wife.

George’s sister, on the other hand, had an even bigger task: assisting her younger brother in becoming a celebrity.

The Beatles took a break in 1963.

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr visited Greece, while George visited his sister in America.

On September 1st,

At the age of 16, George and his older brother, Peter, flew to the United States, making him the first Beatle to do so.

At the time, Louise ‘Lou’ Caldwell lived at 113 McCann Street in Benton, Illinois.

Louise and her husband Gordon, a coal mine engineer in the area, had recently moved there.

After experiencing the first waves of Beatlemania, George welcomed the quiet of Benton, Illinois.

Nobody knew who he was, and he was able to eat some traditional American foods without difficulty.

Louise took her brothers camping and eating at burger joints in the Shawnee National Forest.

Gabe McCarty, a member of the local band the Four Vests, was introduced to George by her.

They became friends, and McCarty took George to the local record store.

There wasn’t a single Beatles album in the store.

“George was forced to bring his own copy to the WFRX-AM radio station in West Frankfort, where he hitchhiked with Caldwell to plug the Beatles’ recent overseas smash, ‘She Loves You.’ DJ Marcia Schafer, then just 17, dutifully played the song,” according to Rolling Stone.

That wasn’t the last time Schafer saw Louise, though.

George’s sister kept returning, pleading with Schafer to play The Beatles.

“Louise came to the station several times over the summer asking us to play the Beatles’ music, which was only available in England up until that time,” Schafer told the Illinois Times in 2013.

As a result of Louise’s persistent pestering, The Beatles gradually began to make their way across American radio stations, beginning in Illinois of all places.

Her brother’s band’s popularity grew even more in the following year.

Being a Beatle, George Harrison said, was like having…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.