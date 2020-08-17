Louise Redknapp hinted she’d struggle if ex Jamie moved on as star is pictured with new model girlfriend

LOUISE Redknapp hinted that she would struggle if her ex-husband Jamie moved on, with an interview from the start of the year resurfacing online.

Last night, The Sun exclusively revealed that 47-year-old Jamie is dating a stunning Swedish model after the former Liverpool ace was snapped with mother-of-four Frida Andersson-Lourie.

It is Jamie’s first confirmed relationship since he split from his ex-wife in 2017, with the pair sharing two sons; 16-year-old Charley and 11-year-old Beau.

Louise opened up about co-parenting after the split at the start of the year – but she confessed that their relationship might only be working because they are both single.

She told Hello! magazine at the time: “Our rule is that while one of us is working, the other is with them. We both want the kids all the time and encourage the other to go out so that we can have them.

“We share everything, too. On Christmas Day we do the presents together, they’re from us both.

“Maybe this works now because neither of us is in a relationship, but I like to think it will always be like that.”

Louise has not been on social media since news of Jamie’s romance broke.

A source previously told us that Jamie met Frida through mutual friends — and that they have similar interests.

They described divorced Frida as “fun-loving and kind”, adding: “Jamie feels ready to move on from his marriage to Louise and is happy to be doing it with someone who has kids too and is financially secure.

“It’s early days for Jamie and Frida, but they have grown close and are really enjoying spending time together when they can.”

Blonde Frida has modelled for designer brand Escada and is still signed to Mrs Robinson Management, an agency for older models.

She was photographed with Jamie last Thursday near his home in Surrey.

Wearing sunglasses and shorts, she joined him in his car after their jaunt in the balmy weather with his beloved pets.

It came after Jamie had enjoyed a surfing holiday in Cornwall earlier this month with his sons.

The source continued: “Anyone who knows Jamie knows full well that his sons are his main priority and mean everything to him, he puts them first.

“But he really gets on with Frida and she has been very understanding about him juggling fatherhood and his successful TV career.

“He likes that she’s also a parent so fully appreciates the balance, she is also keen on her fitness and loves spending time at home.

“Jamie is in a great place at the moment, his career is going from strength to strength and he’s just had a really fun week with his sons learning to surf.”

Frida lives with her young children in a lavish mansion in West London.

She is divorced from American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie, 58.

Louise and Jamie had been hailed for having one of the strongest marriages in showbusiness, tying the knot in 1998.

But cracks began to appear after Louise’s stint on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016 when she was partnered with Kevin Clifton, who at the time was married to pro dancer Karen.

His close friendship with Louise caused tension with his wife, who was said to have warned Jamie in a phone call.

Ten months after the show ended the Redknapps announced they had separated.

Their divorce was finalised in a 25-second court hearing in December 2017.

Earlier this year, Louise revealed she was ready to find love again — and that she had her sons’ blessing.

She said: “I’m very single at the moment, which is not a good thing.”