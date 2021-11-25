Louise Redknapp’s sons want her to remarry and be happy like their father Jamie.

‘So she can be happy like their dad Jamie,’ Louise Redknapp’s sons want her to meet someone and remarry.

After their father and ex-husband, Jamie, found happiness with Swedish model Frida Andersson, Louise Redknapp’s sons want her to marry again.

After her ex-husband, former footballer Jamie, 48, married his pregnant partner Frida, 38, in an intimate ceremony in London last month, the 47-year-old has been subjected to speculation about her feelings.

After 19 years of marriage, Louise and Jamie divorced in 2017, and he and Frida welcomed their first child, Raphael Anders, this week.

While Jamie has moved on, Louise has remained single – despite the fact that their two sons, Charley, 17, and Beau, 13, are encouraging her to return to the dating scene.

Her teenagers, according to a source, want her to find a new man so she can be ‘happy’ like their father.

“They want to see her happy because they see how happy their father is now that he’s remarried,” the source said.

“They now want their mother to find someone for them.”

Louise, on the other hand, has insisted that she is fine on her own.

“I’m so lucky to be surrounded by such wonderful people.”

“What matters most is that they stick by you in good times and bad,” she told The Sun.

“Everyone goes through ups and downs in life, and you want people by your side through it all.”

“I don’t want friends who come and go.”

The singer also revealed that her children were pressuring her to re-enter the dating scene.

“They always ask, ‘When are you going to [date]?’ Dating takes time.”

I perform eight shows in five days [Louise is currently in 9 To 5: The Musical], and going out and having a social life on my days off is not a priority for me.

It’s a combination of being a mother and stocking the refrigerator.

“All my boys care about is that I’m happy, whatever that means,” Louise explained.

“It sounds simple, but there are two things that are most important to me right now: my children, because I want to be a positive influence in their lives, and my work.”

That’s enough for me right now; I’m not going to say anything else.

I’m learning to accept myself as I am.

I don’t love myself, but I’ve managed to get by.”

Jamie revealed that his new wife Frida had given birth to a healthy baby boy five weeks after their surprise wedding.

Frida revealed the newborn’s sweet nickname in an online message to fans.

“Our Viking has arrived,” she wrote.

We are overjoyed to have Raphael Anders Redknapp join our family.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to all of the wonderful doctors and nurses at…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.

