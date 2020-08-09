Love cheat Dan Osborne shows off his ball control on holiday in Turkey without wife Jacqueline Jossa

LOVE cheat Dan Osborne shows off his ball control without wife Jacqueline Jossa.

The Towie star’s poolside keepie-uppies impressed two bikini-clad girls.

But when his mum Toni turned up, he blanked them.

An onlooker said: “He was chatting but nothing happened.”

Dan was in Turkey for dental work and is due back today.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline had lunch with pals in Chigwell, Essex.

Dan, 29, admitted in The Sun last month he had cheated on her.

But I’m A Celeb winner Jac, 27, told online trolls this weekend: “The past is the past.”

