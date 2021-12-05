“Love Hard,” a Netflix series starring Nina Dobrev, is based on a novel, right?

Netflix is flooded with new holiday content every holiday season.

Seasons of fan-favorite reality shows, as well as old and new holiday films, have been created for special holiday seasons.

Netflix originals are always present, and this year the streaming giant has outdone itself with Love Hard.

The new holiday film is self-referential.

It alludes to Love Actually and Die Hard (hence the name), while remaining completely unique and romantic.

Many movies begin as books, but is Love Hard one of them?

Love Hard was not based on a book, according to Distractify.

Love Hard is the title of a book, but it has nothing to do with Netflix’s new film.

A rugby player and an unexpected romance are the subjects of the book Love Hard.

Not to be confused with Netflix’s Love Hard, which has nothing to do with rugby but does include some romance.

After all, Natalie Bauer is introduced to the audience as a writer who chronicles her misadventures in modern online dating.

There had to be some romance in this film.

Natalie is shocked to learn that she has been catfished when she decides to fly across the country to meet an online suitor.

Although she is injured, the two devise a plan to make the best of the situation.

Hijinks ensue, as they always do in rom-coms, and Love Hard’s happy ending makes it an instant holiday classic.

Natalie Bauer is played by Nina Dobrev, who co-stars with Jimmy Yang in the film.

Love Hard’s tropes aren’t new, as the film itself implies.

Natalie Bauer and her online love are discussing Christmas movies at the start of the movie.

She names Die Hard as her favorite, and Yang’s character names Love Actually, and the film makes several references to these two other Christmas films.

Despite the fact that Dobrev was in a film about catfishing, she had never heard of the MTV show Catfish, which popularized the practice.

According to Refinery29, Dobrev was introduced to the show by her co-star Yang.

“In between takes, we started watching episodes.”

It’s a bizarre concept, but it does happen, and it’s all too familiar.”

Dobrev appears to have a deep understanding of Natalie Bauer and was ecstatic to play her.

“Natalie is the kind of girl…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.