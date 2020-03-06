Love Is Blind contestant Amber Pike comes under fire for posting cruel images of a dead deer

She came under fire for not taking any financial responsibility for a massive student loan – instead maxing out credit cards for shopping.

And Amber Pike has come under fire for posting incredibly cruel images of a dead deer she killed on a hunting trip.

Fans were outraged at the disturbing photos that showed her smiling next to the helpless animal, which she posted in 2014.

She captioned the first image: ‘FINALLY saw a deer… Which naturally also means I got my first kill. She might not be real big, but she’s not real small either. Victoryyy! #grinninlikeajac**eatinbriars #bouttime #crackshot #firstdeer #oneshotonekill.’

A second picture showed the contestant posing with the dead deer in the back of her truck – with the horrifying gun shot in full view.

Amber captioned the image: ‘Deer selfie!! #sostoked #bouttime #crackshot #firstdeer #oneshotonekill.’

Fans slammed Amber in the caption, writing: ‘How can you think this is ok!!! Where is the compassion. Karma is a b***h’ with another writing ‘poor animal.’

Amber recently revealed she was secretly suffering from a leg injury during filming after being trolled for appearing not to take financial responsibility for herself.

The brunette, 27, has come under fire from fans of the new Netflix show for admitting she has avoided repaying her $20,000 student debt, maxing out a $700 credit card reserved exclusively for make-up purchases, and choosing not to work in the run-up to her wedding to fiancé Matt Barnett.

The ex-tank mechanic was seen flippantly joking she was spending a fortune on her wedding preparations before drinking a bottle of wine at home in the daytime – while Barnett was putting in long hours to pay for their nuptials.

Amber also repeatedly expressed her desire to be a ‘stay at home mom’ and need for Barnett to take care of her – something which has set alarm bells ringing with some viewers.

One shared: ‘What really bothers me is that you have a huge dept of $20,000 and that you seem to have no work on the show and you want to be a “stay at home mom”. I just can’t.

‘What do you expect for a man? That he takes your mega dept for free and that’s no problem? Like whatttt? It p***d me off. Why not working? Why not get dept free?

‘Willing to do everything for that? It’a super weird that you think that’s totally ok and you can lean back and have a stay at home mom life and a man will fix your dept. No way (sic).’

The reality show contestant took to Instagram on Monday to defend herself against critics of her lifestyle.

She wrote: ‘Just a little throwback FYI for everyone that’s so concerned with why I was out of work during filming of #LoveIsBlind .

‘I was hurt at work and dealing with legal issues over my workman’s comp. I’ve been working since I was 14 thank you very much’.

In a video of herself taken during filming – which concluded in late 2018 – she says: ‘So I had a little doctor’s appointment from when I hurt my foot again… and you guys… they put me in a boot’.

The TV personality also posted a snap of herself pulling a sad face as she posed in the boot, taking during their trip to Mexico.

Some of her followers were skeptical, pointing out that viewers had seen no sign of injury during the show.

‘You wore nice heels for having a hurt foot. Dang you have a high pain level’, one commented.

Another wrote: ‘It was the I have $20k in debt that I don’t pay on… sounded irresponsible… and like you wanted a man who you had just met to take that in.’

However, most of Amber’s fans were quick to rush to her defense, insisting she didn’t need to justify herself.

One shared, ‘Girl you don’t have to explain yourself to anyone’, while another wrote,’you do you girl’.

A third explained: ‘Good to know. I think it was the stay at home and have babies comment and the debt u have and the way they portrayed u on the show like drinking a bottle of wine all day while thinking of expensive wedding options to dump on Barnett that had some viewers concerned u were not going to good partner if he married u – hence some of the backlash’.

Meanwhile, Barnett and Amber have fueled speculation they are still together, with Barnett liked her post in support.

The lovebirds – who made some of their fellow constants jealous by boasting about their incredible physical connection – also shared similar snaps of themselves celebrating the 4th of July together.

Amber was seen posing in a bikini while shirtless Barnett bathed in the sea, drinking a beer – with both modelling the same hat.

He captioned his post: ‘In the words of the wise Miley Cyrus, ‘It’s a party in the USA’. Happy 4th of July Weekend folks #goodvibes #murica #redneckriviera #starspangledhammered’.

Love Is Blind is a reality TV ‘experiment’ with the aim of determining whether love can transcend the physical.

Six couples fell in love after going on blind dates in two separate pods, forging an emotional connection before ever having seen each other in the flesh.

After getting engaged, they are whisked off on a romantic holiday before moving in together, attempting to make their relationships work in the real world.

They have mere days left to decide whether or not they will make it down the aisle.