‘Love Is Blind’ star Jessica Batten is about to become a stepmother to two children: ‘It was just natural,’ says her fiancé.

‘Love Is Blind’ star Jessica Batten is about to become a stepmother to two children: ‘It was just natural,’ her fiancé says.

We’ve all had ups and downs in our romantic lives.

However, most of us don’t have to watch it unfold on TV. Jessica Batten, a contestant on Netflix’s dating show Love Is Blind, got engaged to fellow contestant Mark Cuevas after bonding in the pods.

Unfortunately, their relationship deteriorated quickly, and the couple did not marry.

When she said, “I don’t” at the altar, most fans blamed the 36-year-old reality star for the breakup.

But, according to Batten, there was a lot more going on than what the Netflix show showed.

So, after her tumultuous relationship with Mark ended, what happened next?

Batten revealed that she took a break from dating after her breakup with Cuevas and focused on herself.

She mostly wrote, went to counseling, and had important conversations with close friends as she faced public scrutiny for the way she handled her relationships on Love Is Blind.

Dr. Batten, the future love of Batten’s life, first met her in March 2020.

Ben McGrath after watching the February 2020 episode of Love Is Blind.

On Instagram, she received a message from a foot and ankle surgeon in California.

They got together one night and went for a bike ride the next day — something they still do on a regular basis — and the rest is history.

Batten declares that she has no regrets about following her heart.

She also encourages her fans to do so.

She continues to work independently, as much as she enjoys every moment of life with the 36-year-old doctor.

According to Us Weekly, Batten and McGrath will marry on September 10, 2021.

As soon as he saw her bond with his two children, he knew she was the one.

“It was just natural,” he said, describing how it felt like he was with family.

Batten continues to bond with his family after becoming engaged to McGrath.

She claims that becoming a stepmom requires a lot of sacrifices, but that it is rewarding and worthwhile.

McGrath’s previous relationship has left her with a 6-year-old daughter Poppy and a 5-year-old son Ethan.

Batten also mentioned that she’s working with a therapist to help her along the way.

When it comes to wedding plans, she says she wants to invite…

