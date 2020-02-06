Love Is Blind? That’s What Netflix Is Testing With a New Reality Show Experiment

Netflix is putting the old saying Love Is Blind to the test with a new reality series.

Love Is Blind, a three-week event series for the streamer, hails from the makers of Married at First Sight and follows a group of singles who want to be initially loved for who they are, rather than what they look like. These men and women are tasked with getting to know one another in a secluded location with no distractions from the outside world…and without ever seeing one another.

“I’ve met the person I want to spend the rest of my life with. I’ve never seen her before,” a cast member says in the trailer below. Can these people really fall in love without ever laying eyes on one another?

The singles speak to each other through pods, rotating partners while getting to know one another. After the love interests feel like they’ve found the one, they propose and see each other for the first time. Cameras then follow the couple engaged and in the real world as they plan for their big wedding day.

Get a first look at the series in the trailer below.

“Ethnicity, race, physical appearance—none of that matters,” the same participants says in the trailer above.

Was the connection made through verbal communication strong enough? The couples have to quickly discover whether they can turn the emotional connection into a physical one before the big day.

“The physical attraction is on par with the emotional connection,” a female cast member says. Good for her.

And another is seen running in a wedding dress saying, “I cannot do this!” So, not everybody is lucky. It’s reality TV after all.

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey host the 10-part series.

Love Is Blind premieres on February 13 with five episodes, four new episodes follow on February 20 and a two-hour finale drops on February 27.