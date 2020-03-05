Love Is Blind Twist: Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers Are Dating After Ending Engagement

Love Is Blind sure loves twists—and they kept coming at the reunion filmed in February 2020. In the one-hour special, the couples looked back on their time in the pods and the few short weeks they had to get to know each other in person before they took a walk down the aisle. Old wounds were reopened, apologies were given and viewers learned there was a happy ending not seen on screen. That’s right, Damian Powers and Giannina Gibelli confirmed to hosts Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey that they were indeed back together.

Their story in the 10-episode first season ended with Giannina saying, “I do,” but Damian saying, “I don’t.” They parted ways, but since filming the show, which was shot in late 2018, they rekindled their romance.

Looking back at their time in the pods, Gi said she knew Damian was her soulmate based on their conversations about looking for an equal. When they were forced to rewatch their wedding day, Giannina said she respects Damian’s decision to back out of the wedding.

“I feel like where we are now is just so right for us. We can just date, and he has his own place, I have my own place. We’re getting to know each other at our own pace. It’s just so refreshing,” she said. “It hurt so much, but it’s all about what I can do with that, what did I learn from that.”

Damian said he wouldn’t change anything about the process or his decision. In fact, he thought Giannina would be the one to pull the plug at the altar, he’d agree and they’d walk off together to continue to date.

After the show, the two had to come to terms with what they did to each other. Giannina said she was instinctively driving Damian away and was waiting for him to react, but he couldn’t read her mind, so she continued to lash out.

“I never wanted to hurt you either. We both have expressed ourselves in really hard ways. Since the show, it’s just been such an amazing journey with you. To get to know you, to see how we integrate with each other’s lives. My friends and family love you…I’m so happy,” Giannina cried.

Watch the Love Is Blind reunion on Netflix now.