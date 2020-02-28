Love Is Blind’s Jessica Batten Reveals Never-Before-Seen Dates

Love Is Blind star Jessica Batten walked away from the reality TV experience with a unique outcome. Warning, spoilers follow!

Jessica didn’t walk away with a husband, but she did walk away with the criticism of viewers everywhere. After being told by Matt Barnett that he no longer felt the feelings he previously described to her, she exited that conversation and went all in with Mark Cuevas. But once they two were engaged and together in person, they struggled to connect. During several scenes, Jessica was seen with alcohol in hand, including those when she tried to talk to Barnett about what went down between them in the pods.

“I think there’s a reason that there’s sometimes alcohol around during these reality shows,” Jessica told EW. “Sometimes you loosen up and these moments can kind of come out. I really wish that I would have been better about the drinking for me. I was really uncomfortable and so I had a few moments where I overdrank. I know the first one I took accountability for on camera and then the bachelorette party as well. If I could do anything differently it would be that I didn’t have so much to drink.”

Jessica explained she tends to drink a little more if she’s in a situation that makes her nervous, but normally she’s not such a heavy drinker.

While she and Mark didn’t end up working out as seen in the finale out on Thursday, Feb. 27, Jessica is taking the time to thank viewers for their support.

In an Instagram post with behind-the-scenes photos and videos, she thanked viewers for watching. “We couldn’t have imagined how much the show would resonate with so many. There’s a ton that happens behind the scenes and does not make it to the screen,” she wrote, “this is just a glimpse.

“The best part of all was the little family we created called The Purple Team – even amidst the drama and entertainment element of the show, we had the best and happiest of times,” she concluded. “I have so much love for these people.”

All of Love Is Blind season one is now streaming on Netflix.