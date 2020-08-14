Love Island fans blown away by Molly-Mae’s lookalike sister Zoe as she joins Crete holiday with Maura Higgins

LOVE Island fans have been blown away by Molly-Mae Hague’s lookalike sister Zoe on their joint holiday with Maura Higgins.

The girls are currently enjoying a sun-soaked break in Crete, with hairstylist Jay Birmingham also part of their group.

And 24-year-old Zoe has proven that she’s more than able to keep up with the ex-Islanders, wowing Instagram followers with her holiday snaps.

In one photo, the military girl looks stunning as she poses in a trendy black minidress with sheer statement sleeves.

Zoe is posing in front of the glistening ocean as the sun sets behind her, her blonde hair is sleek and straight and she is also sporting a golden glow.

Her followers were shocked by her striking resemblance to her famous younger sister.

One wrote: “You look so much like Molly, you’re both beautiful.”

Another added: “Well hello, gorge! Absolutely stunning.”

Molly, 21, shot to fame in last summer’s series of Love Island, where she finished in second place with boyfriend Tommy Fury.

They are the only couple from that series to still be together, but the boxer did not join Molly, Zoe, and Maura’s recent holiday – which they have been documenting on Instagram.

The girls and Jay spend their days at the luxury resort, sunbathing at their private cabana before dining at lavish restaurants in the evening.

They have also been staying motivated with daily workouts, lead by Zoe.

The sisters have always been incredibly close, and last November Molly paid tribute to her sibling on Remembrance Day.

Molly-Mae told fans: “Proud of my sister every single day for what she does.

“Following in my Grandad’s footsteps.”

Despite looking like twins, the sisters have very different careers. While Zoe has joined the Army medical corps, Molly-Mae chose a life of fame and fortune as an influencer and reality star.