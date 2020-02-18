Love Island Pays Tribute to Caroline Flack During Heartbreaking New Episode

The Love Island community is reeling from the loss of Caroline Flack.

Though the reality dating show did not air on Sunday out of respect, the series returned on Monday, paying tribute to the former host following her heartbreaking death. “We are all absolutely devastated by the tragic news that Caroline, a much loved member of our Love Island family, has passed away,” narrator Iain Stirling began. “Our thoughts are with family and friends at this dreadful time.”

As Stirling spoke, the idyllic island was shown and viewers heard the peaceful sounds of waves coming into the shore. “Caroline and me were together from the very start of Love Island and her passion, warmth and infectious enthusiasm were a crucial part of what made this show connect with millions of viewers,” he said. “Like many of you, right now we’re all just trying to come to terms with what has happened. My only hope is that we can all try and be kinder, always show love and listen to one another.”

“Caroline, I want to thank you for all the fun times we had making our favorite show,” an emotional Stirling added. “You were a true friend to me. I’m going to miss you Caz.”

Throughout the ITV broadcast, the show’s sponsor Just Eat replaced its advertisements with promotion for U.K.’s the Samaritans, a hotline made up of volunteers who are trained to respond to calls for help. The spots emphasized #BeKind and shared the organization’s phone number. As the message read, “Talking and listening can help whatever you’re going through.”

On Saturday, Flack was found unresponsive in her East London home. Her lawyer later confirmed the 40-year-old had tragically taken her own life. Now, new details have emerged, revealing that an ambulance was called to her home the night before. “We were called shortly after 22:30 on February 14 to a residential property,” a London Ambulance Service spokesperson shared in a statement to E! News. “Crews attended and, following a clinical assessment, the person was not taken to hospital. Due to patient confidentially we cannot comment further.”

Flack served as host of the popular dating competition since its debut in 2015, stepping down in December after she was charged with allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton. Though she pleaded guilty, Flack was set to appear in court in March.

“My heart is broken,” Burton captioned a picture of him and his love. “We had something so special. I am so lost for words I am in so much pain I miss you so much I know you felt safe with me you always said I don’t think about anything else when I am with you and I was not allowed to be there this time I kept asking and asking.”

“I will be your voice baby I promise I will ask all the questions you wanted and I will get all the answers nothing will bring you back but I will try make you proud everyday,” he continued. “I love you with all my heart.”