Love Island to Air Special Tribute to Former Host Caroline Flack After Her Death

U.K.’s Love Island is paying respects to Caroline Flack, after news broke the host had passed away on Saturday morning.

On Saturday, a lawyer for the Flack family confirmed the heartbreaking news about Caroline’s death. She was only 40 years old.

“We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February,” her family said in a statement to the Press Association. “We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.”

Additionally, the family’s lawyer revealed the host took her own life and was found in her east London flat.

Out of respect for Flack’s loved ones, Love Island shared that it would not be airing for a second night in a row. ITV2, which the reality TV series airs on, confirmed the news on Sunday.

“Many people at ITV knew Caroline well and held her in great affection. All of us are absolutely devastated at this tragic news,” a statement read on the network’s Twitter account.

“After careful consultation between Caroline’s representatives and the Love Island production team and given how close we still are to the news of Caroline’s tragic death, we have decided not to broadcast tonight’s Love Island out of respect for Caroline’s family,” the statement continued. “Love Island will return tomorrow night, which will include a tribute to Caroline who will be forever in our hearts.”

Love Island will return on Monday and include a special tribute to Flack.

Caroline hosted the popular dating show since its debut in 2015. However, she stepped down from the reality TV series after she was charged with allegedly assaulting her boyfriend and tennis player, Lewis Burton.

The late star was due to appear in court in March, despite pleading not guilty to the charge.

On Sunday morning, the tennis player broke his silence over his girlfriend’s death.

“My heart is broken,” Burton wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of him and Flack. “We had something so special. I am so lost for words I am in so much pain I miss you so much I know you felt safe with me you always said I don’t think about anything else when I am with you and I was not allowed to be there this time I kept asking and asking.”

“I will be your voice baby I promise I will ask all the questions you wanted and I will get all the answers nothing will bring you back but I will try make you proud everyday,” he continued. “I love you with all my heart.”