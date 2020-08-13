Love Island’s Alexandra Cane breaks down in tears after revealing she was rushed to hospital after drinking too much

LOVE Island star Alexandra Cane has been left in floods of tears after opening up about her past battles with booze.

Alexandra, 29, revealed in a Q&A that she was admitted to hospital “too many times” for drinking too much alcohol.

The star, who appeared in the 2018 series of Love Island, says boozing would also spark panic attacks where she thought she “was going to die”.

Alexandra says she now feels like an “a**hole” for “potentially wasting doctors’ time” during her numerous hospital visits.

Having admitted her past to fans, she shared a photograph of herself lying in bed with tears rolling down her cheeks.

Alexandra said: “Feel the emotion. Welcome it. Sit with it. Let it go.”

But she then added: “Literally can’t read any more DMs because I can’t stop crying – I’m too emotional. Love you.”

Alexandra opened up about her past on Tuesday after deciding to host a chat about alcohol with her Instagram followers.

The brunette – who has recently been on a health kick and lost 2st stone – is not tee total but only has the occasional drink.

Alexandra said her bad habits were sparked aged 19, when she was hired to work as a waitress in a central London club, and was asked if she ever had her drink spiked.

She replied: “Yes I have and I was awful. I’ve actually ended up in hospital a fair few times because of alcohol.

“I actually feel like such an asshole for the times I ended up there (self inflicted) because I’ve potentially wasted doctors’ time through being irresponsible where they could have been helping someone else.”

Alexandra added: “My anxiety got so bad that I would have awful, panic attacks where I genuinely thought I was going to die.

“I got taken to hospital a few times because it was that bad I couldn’t breathe. I never want to feel that way ever again.”