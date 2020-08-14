Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow glows as she reveals baby bump at 29 weeks

CAMILLA Thurlow delighted fans as she shared a picture of her baby bump on Thursday evening.

Camilla, 30, took to Instagram to give her 1.5 million followers an update on her pregnancy and she’s absolutely glowing.

Wearing a strappy animal print dress and trying to keep cool in the heat, the former Love Island star proudly rests her hand on her 29 week bump as she enjoys a walk with her boyfriend Jamie Jewitt.

Jamie appears to be taking the selfie and looks overly excited as he grins for the camera next to his lady.

Camilla captioned the post: “Can’t decide if Jamie’s new do is his first Dad haircut or him trying to shave off a few years 💇‍♂️😉… either way I like it 😍 #29weeks.”

Fans were quick to comment on the adorable snap, with one person writing: “Absolutely gorgeous 💜💜,” while another added: “You guys are literally my favourite couple ever ❤.”

A third person wrote: “You are glowing 😍 xxx,” while a fourth said: “Congratulations you beautiful people! If this kid has half your brains and kindness the world is lucky to have him/her!”

Jamie – who met Camilla on Love Island in 2015 – posted a similar photo the day before as the happy couple battled with the high temperatures and muggy weather in London.

Enjoying an afternoon out at The Oyster Catcher in Greenwich, Camilla was clearly struggling with the heat and appeared to be fanning herself in the hilarious pic.

Jamie captioned the image: “Bit of tit sweat 💦 (me) and @camillathurlow clearly holding it together like a pro made for a successful 33° selfie I’d say. What you reckon? 🤔😂🤦🏻‍♂️ #sweatyselfie #heatwave #29weeks.”

The reality TV pair were out and about again on Thursday evening enjoying a date night at Mediterranean restaurant Tziganos.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Jamie shared a few photos which included one of them both sat at the table ready to tuck into a feast.

Another snap showed Camilla with a huge grin on her face as she enjoyed her dinner, with Jamie captioning it: “Happy little one right there.”

Jamie and Camilla revealed they were expecting their first child together back in May by uploading an adorable video for fans.