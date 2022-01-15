Love Island’s Chloe Crowhurst opens the doors to her beautiful Essex home as she announces her pregnancy with a’mystery’ boyfriend.

Love Island’s Chloe Crowhurst opens up about her pregnancy with a’mystery’ boyfriend in her beautiful Essex home.

Chloe Crowhurst, who is expecting her first child later this year, has given fans a sneak peek into the space where the baby will call home.

The 27-year-old, who rose to fame on Love Island in 2017, now lives in a stylish Essex home.

Apart from the kitchen, which has wooden floors, the property is neutrally decorated with a grey carpet running throughout.

The star’s dressing room includes clothing racks and a large gold mirror.

Her living room has a large grey sofa with plenty of space for when her baby arrives.

Last night, Chloe made a surprise announcement about her pregnancy, along with a photo of her scan and baby bump.

“2022.. when 2 becomes 3,” she wrote.

“We’re looking forward to meeting you, little one.”

“It’s been a crazy few months, but I’m really looking forward to the future and making memories with my own little family.”

Chloe didn’t name the baby’s father, but it’s thought to be David Houghton, a videographer and photographer based in Leeds.

Last month, Chloe hinted at her pregnancy when she mentioned “a new chapter” and “no longer feeling lost.”

“Last night of 26,” she wrote to her followers.

It’s been a long road, but for the first time in a long time, I’m content and no longer feel lost.

“I’m grateful to everyone who’s been along for the ride and has stayed with me even when things got tough.

Please be courteous to number 27.”

Chloe previously dated Towie’s Jon Clark and appeared on Love Island in 2017.

Despite his displeasure with her for doing the show, he dumped Lauren Pope in order to reunite with Chloe after she left the villa.

Chloe had a relationship with Sam Gowland while she was in the villa, but the two were kicked out fairly quickly.

Chloe recently revealed that she only decided to participate in the show after learning that Jon had cheated on her.

Producers came to her office to get her on board, she said, and she only agreed to show up three hours before her flight.