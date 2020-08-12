Love Island’s Molly-Mae and Maura Higgins show off their curves in bikinis as they relax on the beach in Crete

LOVE Island’s Molly-Mae and Maura Higgins wowed in bikinis on the beach during their girls’ trip to Crete.

The reality stars headed to the Greek island, leaving Molly-Mae’s boyfriend Tommy Fury and Maura’s woes with ex Curtis Pritchard behind them.

Staying at Abaton Island luxury resort and spa, the pair left their millions of Instagram followers green with envy sharing incredible photos and video from their magical trip.

Fashion YouTuber Molly, 21, changed into a slew of draw-dropping outfits including a white bikini that she teamed with a sheer trouser suit to keep cool on the beack.

The star showed off her gorgeous curves after hitting back at fans who said she had put on weight, vying to go on a strict diet.

But she looked sensational in a tight leather dress as the pair headed out for drinks and dinner on the paradise island.

And Maura, 29, opted for a knitted triangle bikini and skirt for one trip around the resort.

In another, the Irish model wowed in a skimpy floral number as she sizzled on the beach, with just a wide-brimmed sunhat lending her some shade.

The women were joined by Molly-Mae’s sister Zoe Hague and Maura’s hairdresser pal Jay Birmingham.

Molly-Mae and Maura were rivals on Love Island when Maura tried her best to get with Molly-Mae’s partner Tommy – but Molly says it isn’t an issue now.

“Me and Maura didn’t even know each other then, we weren’t even friends. Like it’s a different story if it’s your mate, jesus. That’s just like a no go, but it’s really not deep.

“We weren’t friends when that happened,” she said on an Instagram live video.

Pulling a face, she joked: “But now, she tries to go for him now…”

Molly-Mae has been pining after Tommy as she shared a picture of Tommy on a jet ski from their last holiday and captioned it with a “miss you”.

The Love Island star was left angry and upset after mean keyboard warriors criticised her bikini pictures, calling her “lardy” while she was on holiday.

Meanwhile, Maura was left reeling after her ex Curtis Pritchard was spotted kissing the girl he supposedly cheated on her with.