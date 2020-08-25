Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague does ‘fun’ coronavirus test after Crete holiday with Tommy Fury

LOVE Island’s Molly-Mae Hague documented doing a “fun” coronavirus test after she and boyfriend Tommy Fury returned home from their Crete holiday.

The 21-year-old star is seemingly taking no chances as she completed the self-administered test kit.

Brits returning from Greece do not currently face any quarantine restrictions, nor are they obliged to be tested for the deadly disease.

But Molly took it upon herself to be checked out anyway, taking a photo of the sealed bag containing her sample.

Sharing the snap to Instagram, the influencer wrote: “That was fun.”

Adding a tick emoji next to “Corona test.”

It is not known if 21-year-old boxer Tommy also got tested.

Molly originally jetted off to Crete with Love Island bestie Maura Higgins and their pal Jay Birmingham, documenting the luxury break across their social media channels.

Tommy joined them at the weekend, with him and Molly staying on the Greek island for some extra days alone after Maura and Jay returned to the UK.

The loved-up couple met during last summer’s series of the ITV2 dating show, and are the only pair still together from that series.

Bizarrely, Maura tried to steal Tommy from Molly when she entered the villa as a bombshell – but the trio have insisted that there is no awkwardness between them.

In fact, Maura recently said that Tommy and Molly will get married and be together forever as she dismissed speculation that she still had feelings for the hunk.