Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague stuns in new advert for PrettyLittleThing after signing £600K deal

MOLLY-MAE Hague looked stunning in her new advert for PrettyLittleThing after signing a huge £600,000 deal.

The Love Island star, 21, wowed in the promotional clip, which debuted last night on Channel 4.

Modelling the fashion range, Molly-Mae gave a glimpse of her toned abs in a denim jacket matched with ripped blue jeans.

She stood in the middle of a New York street and she kept her hand tucked into the waistband of her jeans.

The Love Island star glammed up further for the next shot, showing her in a green playsuit, with a matching bomber jacket.

The Sun revealed the beauty – who is already worth an estimated £2million with boyfriend Tommy Fury – signed a £600,000 deal with PrettyLittleThing earlier this month.

She will pick up the staggering salary for just six months’ work with PrettyLittleThing.

Molly-Mae has a hugely popular collection with the Manchester-based fashion giant and the extension keeps her on board until 2021 at least.

The Sun revealed last year that Molly-Mae had bagged a £500,000 deal to plug the brand’s clothes – the biggest cheque any of the hit show’s class of 2019 class received.

Tommy also signed a clothing deal, with BoohooMAN – and with the couple able to charge huge fees for Instagram posts, they are thought to be worth at least £2million.

During last year’s documentary Inside Missguided: Made In Manchester, viewers got to watch Molly-Mae turn down a deal to work with the PLT rival for £350,000 plus an £80,000 Range Rover.